BLM Releases Preliminary Documents for the San Rafael Swell Travel Management Plan

BLM Press Release

PRICE, Utah — Today, the Bureau of Land Management’s Price Field Office published preliminary documents that are foundational to our efforts to improve the travel network for motorized vehicles in the San Rafael Swell area in central Utah. This release of preliminary information increases transparency with the public and sets the stage for a future public comment period on this travel management planning process. The documents released include a wide-ranging set of preliminary alternatives that consider the access needs of public lands users and the protection of natural and cultural resources.

“The plan aims to address the diverse needs of our communities,” explained Acting Green River District Manager Elijah Waters. “At this initial stage, we are focused on sharing information and providing clarity about our objectives for responsible and sustainable land use in the San Rafael Swell area.”

The Scoping Report, Draft Alternatives, Baseline Monitoring Report, Draft Route Reports and maps are available for review on the BLM ePlanning website https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1500146/510. In addition, maps and printed versions of the documents are on display and available for public review at the Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, Utah 84501.