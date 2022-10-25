Witches Night Out Returns to Price Main Street

Witches returned to Price City’s Main Street on Friday evening as the annual Witches Night Out was hosted once more. This yearly event brings opportunities for Halloween to be celebrated early in Price.

Participating businesses up and down Main Street had giveaways, sales and more, while participants visited to check off their event cards. The cards were gathered at the end of the evening to be entered into a drawing for a grand prize. Prizes included, but were not limited to, pumpkin patch tickets donated by Emery Acres, School of Screams tickets and Living Planet Aquarium tickets courtesy of AJB Broadcasting.

In addition, the well-loved witches hat contest returned this year, with Miranda Simmons winning the grand prize following a round of online voting. Young witches, ghouls and other creatures were welcomed along Main Street to trick or treat during the event as well.

Participating businesses this year were Bill’s Home Furnishings, Office Etc., Apple Country Home, The Coffee Shop, Sun Somewhere Real Estate, Envy Elevated, Star Loans, Juniper Pizza Cafe, Price Floral, Scattered Dice Arcade, Southeast Paint, Love Floral, Club Mecca, Carbon Custom Computers, Bookcliff Workwear, Party Express and Gifts, Price Family Pharmacy, Edgy Bling/Buds and Blooms, Beyond City Limits, WMW, Oliveto Fine Gifts and Furnishings, Lee’s Music, and Hometown Flooring.