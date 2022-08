ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

On Thursday, North Sevier traveled to Green River to meet the Pirates on the hardwood.

The Lady Wolves came out hungry and won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-15. North Sevier put the nail in the coffin in the third set with another 25-15 win for the 3-0 sweep.

Up next, the Pirates (0-4) will welcome in Pinnacle (1-3) on Tuesday. Then, they will head to Monticello (2-4) on Thursday.