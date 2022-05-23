Woman Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Cleveland

A woman died following injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian crash in Cleveland on Sunday evening. Emery County resident Brock Braxton Lee Allred was subsequently arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, obstruction of justice, DUI, consumption by a minor and failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury.

According to a probable cause statement, an Emery County Sheriff’s office deputy was paged to the area of 440 South Flat Road in Cleveland for a incident involving two pedestrians and a truck. The deputy was reportedly “flagged down” by one of the pedestrians that had been hit by the truck.

The deputy reported that at that time, he did not notice anyone else around. EMTs arrived on scene and an unidentified female subject was transported by ambulance with severe injuries. A male subject also sustained injuries and was transported.

The probable cause statement reports that the deputy then met with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Allred. According to the statement, Allred said that he was on his way home after dropping off a co-worker.

“Brock advised that while he was driving, he looked over at a house for a split second, and when he looked up, he saw the two subjects walking in the road,” the statement reads. “Brock advised that he swerved in an attempt to miss them but ended up hitting the female subject with his right front fender. Brock advised that he then stopped in the middle of the road.”

Allred reportedly tried moving his truck so that it was not in the road, but advised it would not start, so he pushed it off the road. It was stated that on scene were two subjects that both knew Allred personally and they spoke with deputies.

“The first subject advised that Brock had run roughly 813 feet to his residence and went into his house and slammed his door,” reads the statement. “Brock was in a panic and proceeded to ask him for change. His friend gave him some change because they didn’t know what was going on. Brock also asked him for some cologne but doesn’t know if he took it or not.”

The second subject advised that he was returning to his home that is on South Flat Road when he saw a someone walking on the road. He advised that he stopped and recognized the person to be Allred.

“He asked Brock what had happened and Brock advised that he had hit a couple,” the statement reads. “The subject asked Brock if he hit a couple of cows or horses and Brock said, ‘no, people.’ Brock then asked the subject if he could pass a breathalyzer for him.”

While on scene, Allred consented to a breathalyzer test blew a .059, which is over the legal limit. Allred also underwent a Standardized Field Sobriety test before he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

At the Emery County Jail, he was booked on the aforementioned charges. These include one first-degree felony charge, two second-degree felony charges, one Class A misdemeanor and two Class B misdemeanors.

The woman, who has not be identified, later died from her injuries. The status of the unidentified male has not been released.