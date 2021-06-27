Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 10

On Tuesday morning, authorities received a report of a head on collision on Highway 10 near Emery Town. The accident occurred at 10:04 a.m. near mile post 17.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2000 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on the highway when the driver crossed the center line. After crossing the line, the vehicle collided head on with a Utah Department of Transportation dump truck.

Reports indicated that the 43-year-old female driver of the Odyssey, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The woman died on scene. The driver of the dump truck was assessed on scene and transport for medical transportation was deemed unnecessary.

Traffic was impacted for hours as crews shut down the highway and assessed the scene. At this time, the cause of the accident is under investigation.