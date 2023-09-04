Work Underway on Highway 6

Highway 6 was closed on Sunday afternoon due to flooding, and crews have been working throughout the holiday to reopen the roadway. The flood affected the highway at milepost 228, which is two miles west of Indian Canyon.

Heavy rains led to flooding and a mudslide, which left debris strewn across the road and damaged the culvert. The highway was closed at 1:54 p.m. on Sunday at Highway 89 (milepost 187) and Highway 191 (milepost 230).

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reported that its plan is to reopen the highway by early Monday afternoon. At that time, vehicles should be able to travel on gravel at a reduced speed limit of 25 MPH.

“Our crews have been busy working to get US-6 open again,” UDOT shared on Monday. “We are on track to open early this afternoon with a gravel road. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 MPH for the next several days.”

Once the road is reopened, crews will continue work to replace the road and complete culvert construction.