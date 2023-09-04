Runners Bring the Heat to Timpanogos Invitational

The Dinos and Spartans made the trek to Orem for the Timpanogos Invitational on Friday. Dozens of schools from throughout the state traveled to compete.

Sophomore Rozlyn Stowe was the shining star for the Lady Dinos, cracking the top 10 at the invite. Competing against more than 200 runners, Stowe finished the day in ninth with her time of 19:10.7.

Fellow Dino Sophia Taylor was the next finisher for Carbon with her 74th place finish. Other runners included Ellie Hanson (130th), Ada Bradford (152nd), Aly Bryner (175th), Kaylee Pitcher (173rd) and Alexa Jones (185th).

The top finisher for the Lady Spartans was Addie Hurst with her 20:13.0 time, good for 46th place. Teammate Addyson Guymon took 58th followed by Carlie Hurst (144th), Melody Lake (174th) and Kallee Lake (192nd).

Out of 30 teams, Lone Peak took first in the girls’ race, followed by American Fork. Carbon ended the day in 20th as a team while Emery took 24th.

The boys’ race also featured over 200 runners, with Carbon’s top runner being Evan Criddle (141st). Other Dinos included Logan Mcevoy (143rd), Michael Weber (174th), Bracken Hanson (176th), Mathew Stromness (184th), Nick Cartwright (192nd) and Tanner Harker (214th).

Spartan Camdon Larsen continued his strong season with a 16:38.5 time, good for 43rd place. He was followed by Dillan Larsen (95th), Jack Christiansen (136th), Mason Hurdsman (140th), Stetson Albrecht (169th), Jacob Erickson (183rd) and Hayden Christiansen (206th).

Out of 33 teams, Emery finished in 20th with Carbon in 27th. Herriman High School claimed the top prize, followed by American Fork and Lone Peak.

Up next, Carbon and Emery will travel to Nephi for the Juab Invite on Sept. 7.