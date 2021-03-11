Young Carbon County Man Dies Following COVID-19 Complications

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of a young Carbon County man following complications with COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. The man was between the ages of 25 and 44.

“The individual was hospitalized at the time of death,” the health department shared.

This marks the 13th death related to COVID-19 in Carbon County. Emery County has recorded nine deaths while Grand County has had three, bringing the region total to 25.

Currently, 225 COVID-19 cases remain active in the region. This includes 121 in Carbon County, 68 in Emery County and 36 in Grand County. Carbon and Emery counties remain in the high transmission level for the virus while Grand County is in the moderate level.

For more information on the virus and its impact locally, please click here. Information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.