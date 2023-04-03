Youngsters Find Eggs in Green River

By Addison Gee

On Saturday, April 1, Green River hosted its annual Easter egg hunt. This year, the hunt was hosted by a group of community volunteers. The event kicked off with an egg hunt followed by craft tables, a cake walk, bunny hop sack races and an egg toss.

What a great day of sunshine and community fun to kick off springtime! The coordinator, Addison Gee, would like to give a big thank you to all community volunteers and organizations. It is with their help and generosity that these local events are made possible.

Special thanks to Shannon, Bailey, and Jessica Johnson, Bridget, Mattie, and Kaidence Meadows, Hailie Nelson, and Sarena Shorts. Happy Easter, everyone!