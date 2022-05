Press Release

Save the dates for this year’s Youth Entrepreneur Academy, beginning in June. The program features an advanced boot camp for past participants and older youth, a free t-shirt with their own logo, and the Shark Tank challenge where thousands in cash prizes will be awarded!

Youth will also have the chance to sell their goods/services at the Huntington City Heritage Days celebration. Register your child today at www.emerycountychamber.com/youth-entrepreneurs