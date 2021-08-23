Youth Services Give & Take Event Coming to Price

The Castle Country Youth Center will be the site of the upcoming Youth Services Give & Take. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Members of the community are encouraged to give if they can, but it was emphasized that is it most important for people to take what they need.

“If you have any gently used clothing, shoes, furniture or other household items to give away, please bring them,” the youth center shared.

Pizza and drinks will be provided for those that attend. The event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1395 South Carbon Avenue in Price.