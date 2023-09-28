Zions Bank’s Carbon and Emery Branches Mark 150-Year Milestone with Community Celebration

Press Release

Zions Bank will host anniversary celebrations in 121 communities in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming

Price, Utah; September 22, 2023 — In October 1873, at the height of one of the worst banking crises in U.S. history, a pioneer savings bank opened in the Utah Territory. Earlier that year, pioneer leader Brigham Young had become concerned about a financial crisis spreading across the nation and gathered a group of prominent citizens to organize a savings bank.

Over the next 150 years, Zion’s Savings Bank and Trust Company, its name eventually shortened to Zions Bank, would go on to serve the financial needs of businesses and individuals across the Intermountain West. Zions Bank began operating in Carbon and Emery Counties in 1973 with the purchase of with the purchase of Carbon Emery Bank.

Commemorating Zions Bank’s 150th anniversary, the Price, Castle Dale and Huntington branches will host community celebrations on Monday, Oct. 2. The public is invited to drop by the Price branch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Huntington branch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the Castle Dale branch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for complimentary refreshments, giveaways and the opportunity to visit with members of the community.

“We’re proud to be part of Zions Bank’s 150-year legacy of local banking and celebrate this important milestone with the Carbon and Emery communities,” said Valerie Cisneros, manager of the Price branch. “It’s really a celebration of our entire community working together to enhance the quality of life and strengthen our business environment.”

Zions Bank is hosting community celebrations at each of its 121 branches in October. Earlier this year, the bank dispatched a fleet of Zions Bank Jeeps across its tristate footprint and rolled out celebratory drone shows at sporting, music and community events in honor of the anniversary.

Over the past 150 years, Zions Bank has played a pivotal role in the economic development of the Intermountain West. In the late 19th century, financial assistance from Zions Bank helped launch railroad, mining, and power companies that developed the region.

In 1960, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sold majority control of Zions First National Bank to Keystone Insurance and Investment Company, which later became Zions Bancorporation. Following the sale, the bank underwent a period of rapid expansion, broadening its geographic reach across Utah and into Idaho. In 2014, Zions opened its branch in Jackson, Wyo.

Among Zions Bank’s enduring operating principles has been a focus on building strong ties to the communities within its geographically diverse footprint. Each year, the bank contributes to hundreds of individual organizations through donations and sponsorships. Employees also take part in company-wide giving and service initiatives. Over the past three decades, Zions Bank employees have painted and fixed up 1,287 homes for older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans during the annual Paint-a-Thon service project. And since 2002, employees have volunteered in schools to teach more than 230,000 K-12 students their financial ABCs.

While continuing its legacy of local decision-making and community investment, Zions Bank is also pioneering technological advancements in the banking industry. The company recently completed a 10-year project to overhaul all its core processing systems — the largest technology transformation in its history.

Today, Zions Bank operates 121 full-service branches and nearly 200 ATMs throughout Utah, Idaho and in Jackson, Wyoming. It reported $14.3 billion in average loans and $19.2 billion in average deposits, as of June 30, 2023. The bank provides jobs for more than 1,500 employees.

Zions Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., a $90-billion-in-assets bank which operates under local management teams and unique brand identities through nearly 416 branches offices across 11 Western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in U. S. Small Business Administration lending and is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Additional information is available at www.zionsbank.com.