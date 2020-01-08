Family History Center Open House Coming January 16

By Peggy Anderson

The public is invited to attend a Family History Center Open House on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located in the Castle Dale Stake Center on 50 West Main in Castle Dale, Utah. The entrance is on the northwest corner.

Pamphlets on how to get started with your own family history research will be handed out and trained family search staff will be onsite to help answer any questions. Come find out how much information there is about members of your family tree. There will be a tasters table of favorite ancestor recipes to try out.

If you have any questions, please contact Bruce or Peggy Anderson at (435) 381-2362.