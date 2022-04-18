100s Attend Annual Green River Dirt Bike Rally

Photo by Seth Christiansen

By Robin Hunt

Over 200 dirt bike riders gathered on April 14-16 for the second annual Green River Dirt Bike Rally. The City of Green River, along with Adventure Hideaway guides Josh and Brett White, organized the event and are thrilled with its success.

Participants swapped stories and purchased gear at the “hub” for the rally, where vendors such as Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, Ride Moab Industries, Adventure Hideaway and Thumper Jockey sold dirt bike-related materials and products. First aid kits, tow straps, cleaning kits, GAIA GPS premium one-year subscriptions, and generous donations from Alpine XC and other sponsors were given away as prizes.

Throughout the rally, experienced guides led participants into the desert to experience new trails and enjoy the majestic views of the San Rafael Swell and Green River area. This coincided with a photo contest as riders sought out scenic places like arches, rock art and other amazing views.

A technical riding course was also taught by pro rider Rich Larsen. Larsen coached anyone who wanted to participate how to tackle tough obstacles with their dirt bike. Larsen has a passion for dirt bikes and teaching, which makes him an excellent instructor. Many participants labeled this riding course as their favorite part of the rally.

The 2023 rally is scheduled for April 13-15.