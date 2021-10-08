107 New COVID Cases in 3 Days

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. This includes 68 in Carbon County, 26 in Emery County and 13 in Grand County.

In total, there are 199 active cases of the virus throughout the region, including 122 in Carbon County, 49 in Emery County and 28 in Grand County. Of these patients, 14 are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes 10 Carbon County patients and two patients each in Emery and Grand counties.

In Carbon County, there are 19 actives cases involving students and staff from area schools. The Emery School District has 13 active cases while Grand County has three.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Friday morning, 17,974 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated. This includes 49.69% of the eligible population in Carbon County. In Emery County, it is 46.62%. Grand County leads the region with 67.38% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.