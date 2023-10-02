13th Ranked Eagles Pick Up First Loss of the Season

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The 13th ranked USU Eastern men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season against conference foe and third ranked Salt Lake Community College.

The first half was a remarkable display of defense with both teams locked in a stalemate. Mathias Del Lago for Utah State Eastern and Ben Williams for Salt Lake did a great job guarding their goals. The midfield became a battleground as players from both sides fought for control.

But in the second half, Salt Lake unleashed an attack, with Sawyer Heaton breaking the deadlock in the 56th minute, followed by Joseph Picotto’s just two minutes later. Utah State Eastern found themselves trailing 3-0 when Lewis Duncan added another goal.