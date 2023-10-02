Lady Eagles Suffer First Loss of Season

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team was handed its first loss of the season on Saturday, snapping a six-game win streak. Eastern displayed tremendous determination in a tightly-contested match against No. 6 Salt Lake Community College. Despite falling short with a final score of 2-1, the game showcased the relentlessness of the Lady Eagle squad.

The first half showed the strength of defense on both teams, with goalkeepers Macy Clements for Utah State Eastern and Aliya Garrett for Salt Lake making impressive saves. The score remained level at 0-0 at halftime, with neither side yielding an inch.