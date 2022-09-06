17th Ranked Eagles Dominate Truckee Meadows

Photo by Jeff Barrett

Ramon Nunez crossed an early ball to Joseph Valle , who opened the scoring. The Eagles’ relentless pressure paid off when Thomas Kirkham won the ball in the attacking half and slotted Valle through.

The 17th ranked USU Eastern men’s soccer team team entered its first game of conference against Truckee Meadows on Thursday afternoon. After a long trip to Reno, the Eagles took the field in 100 degree weather and put on a very convincing performance.

Valle then played across to Ayden McMullin, who scored his first goal of the season. Valle ended up scoring two more times to complete his hat trick, scoring from a free kick and a cut back assist from

The nationally-ranked USU Eastern soccer team was determined to keep a clean sheet and did so as the game ended 4-0. The Eagles continue conference play on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. where they’ll take on 2nd ranked Salt Lake Community College at home.

Text the word “EAGLES” to 83200 to join the Fan Zone and receive game day reminders, updates and promotions.