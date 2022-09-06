Helper City Declares September 2022 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month

Amanda McIntosh visited the Helper City Council on Thursday evening for the proclaiming of September 2022 as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

McIntosh wears many hats, acting as the Suicide Prevention Specialist at the Southeast Utah Health Department, the Vice President of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, and as a member of the Utah Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman read the proclamation into the record, which explained that the state of Utah has consistently been in the top 10 of the nation for suicide deaths, coming in at number nine. Carbon, Emery and Grand counties often lead the state of Utah in these deaths.

Statistics from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention show that suicide is the leading cause of death in Utah for ages 10 to 24. It is the second leading cause in ages 24 to 34.

Those that have lost a loved one to suicide are at a 30% higher risk for suicide. However, the proclamation ensured that this risk can be reduced with awareness.

McIntosh stated that suicide affects everyone and is one of the most preventable deaths. She explained that this is a cause that is near and dear to her heart, as she lost her husband in July 2014. McIntosh advocates for awareness for her daughter, so that she does not become part of the statistics.

McIntosh then said that she appreciated the council allowing her to speak on the subject. She hopes that together, awareness can continue to spread and the stigma can be reduced.

“Thank you for allowing me to come,” said McIntosh.

Mayor Peterman then stated that she was happy to proclaim September 2022 as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in Helper City while encouraging all residents to recognize how serious suicide is and take steps to prevent it. The mayor also expressed her appreciation for all of McIntosh’s efforts in attacking this monumental problem.

Before concluding, McIntosh made the council and crowd aware of a number of upcoming events. On Saturday, Sept. 10, there will be a candlelight vigil at the Price Peace Gardens from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. All are welcome to show support for suicide prevention and to remember a lost loved one while standing among survivors.

The following weekend, on Sept. 17, the Walk to Fight Suicide will be hosted. This will once again take place at the Price Peace Gardens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the walk can be found here.