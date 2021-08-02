19U Merchants’ Season Comes to a Close

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Helper Merchants traveled to the state tournament at the end of July and put up a good fight. The Merchants looked good, but fell to Lone Peak and were sent to the loser’s bracket.

Helper made it to the semifinal game, but lost to Pleasant Grove to drop out of the tournament. Even though it was not the ending the Merchants were hoping for, Helper finished third overall in the state.

“It was a great summer! Couldn’t have asked for a better high school season and legion season,” said head coach Dakota Cisneros. “We should be contending for both titles again next year.”