Fatal Motorcycle Accident Occurs Over Weekend

On Sunday, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information regarding a fatal motorcycle crash that occured on SR-191.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle motorcycle crash at mile post 256 located in Indian Canyon. At approximately 11:45 a.m., a group of motorcycles was traveling southbound when the rider of a blue Yamaha R6 lost control.

The rider crashed into the embankment and the 40-year-old male received fatal injuries from the collision. As a contributing factor of the crash, speed is being investigated.

