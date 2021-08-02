2021 International Days Brings Fun to Local Youth *Photo Gallery*

Returning to tradition following last year’s brief hiatus, Friday morning’s International Days fun focused on local youth as the kids’ parade and Castleview Hospital’s Kids’ Day was hosted.

Youth were encouraged to bring their bikes, scooters, wagons, strollers, feet and the like before meeting in the parking lot next to Mont Harmon to follow a Price City Fire Department truck up the street for the kids’ parade, which began at 9:30 a.m.

The parade led the children straight to the festivities of kids’ day, which was hosted on the lawn directly across from the Desert Wave Pool.

Kids’ day featured a plethora of fun for those in attendance, with free snow cones to the first 300 kids as well as a variety of games, prizes, bounce houses and more.