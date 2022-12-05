Dinos Tumble at Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

After the emotional high of withstanding Juab to start the season 4-0, Carbon came out flat at the 2A/3A Preview Tournament over the weekend. Grantsville immediately took control on Friday, jumping out to a 15-4 lead. The Cowboys finished the quarter up 21-8. While the Dinos hung in there in the second, Grantsville increased its lead in the third and went on to win 61-40.

Carbon’s 20 turnovers certainly limited its chances, but the team’s lack of shooting efficiency made the deficit hard to overcome. While the Dinos shot just 35 percent in the contest, Braxton Stevenson was a bright spot, going 5-9 for 14 points. Cole Cripps also added another 10 points (4-8). Beyond the arc was especially problematic as the Dinos finished 3-17 (18%).

Enterprise got off to a hot start as well and dominated in the first half on Saturday. The Wolves outscored the Dinos 19-11 in the first quarter and led 32-18 at the break. Enterprise never slowed down and took this one 66-48.

Carbon’s shooting was much improved as were the turnovers, but the Dinos struggled to get rebounds. Carbon only pulled down 18 boards, seven of which were on the offensive end. Second and third chances led to the Dinos’ downfall against Enterprise.

Carbon (3-2) will need to shake off the slow weekend in time for South Summit (3-0), who comes to town on Wednesday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. The Dinos will then end the week on the road at South Sevier (1-2) on Friday.