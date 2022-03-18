2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Massive Success

Shamrocks, leprechauns, pots of gold and rainbows were displayed as far as the eye could see on Saturday, March 12 as the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was hosted on Price’s Main Street.

Parade organizer Megan Marshall stated that this year’s parade was a huge hit, featuring both massive crowds and record participation. Each year, parade-goers are invited to vote on their favorite parade floats, while members of the city council also choose their preferred.

The award for funniest float went to Spookshow Haunted Screampark while the most beautiful was awarded to Mont Harmon Middle School cheer. The best use of theme went to Eastern Utah Trimlight and the Fenn family was awarded the best family entry. Price Floral was the Mayor’s choice for the year while the C.A.R.E. Coalition and Four Corners were given Chairman’s Choice.

Finally, the viewer’s choice award, voted on by all that watched, was given to the Carbon High School drumline.

Marshall wished to thank all sponsors of this event. They were Price City, Sutherlands, Tony Basso Towing, C&T Towing, CJ’s, Pro Sound Audio, Howa & Sons, Mitchell’s Funeral Home, Body Glo Day Spa, Rusty Fork, AJB Broadcasting Jack FM, Castle Valley Awards, Peczuh Printing, Sign Edge, Carbon Copy & Design Center, J&N Auto and Tony Basso.