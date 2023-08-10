ECSD Educator Chosen as a Hope Street Group Utah Teacher Fellow

The Emery County School District announced that, following a competitive and rigorous selection process, Courtnee Justice was chosen as a cohort for Hope Street Group Utah Teacher Fellow.

This is the fourth cohort selection and those that were chosen will be joining a cross-state teacher leader network. The Hope Street Group Teacher Fellows is a nonpartisan nonprofit that works to connect classroom teachers with their peers and those that make decisions.

The Utah program has been designed carefully in developing the competencies of exceptional teachers while providing them with tools to engage their colleagues and generate solutions to education challenges.

The Teacher Fellows are educators that remain full-time teachers in their schools and organizations while also contributing approximately 10 hours per month to program activities. These activities include professional learning sessions, data collections and partner meetings.

Justice is one of 21 teachers that were chosen for the fourth cohort selection, joining teachers from the Salt Lake City School District, Davis School District, Uintah School District and more.

“Congratulations, Courtnee, on this huge achievement,” the Emery County School District shared. “We are proud of you!”