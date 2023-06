The 2023 Huntington Heritage Days Rodeo Royalty have been announced. This year’s queen is Kenley Taylor, the first attendant is Abree Allred and the second attendant is Madalynn Whimpey.

The 2023 princess is Whitley Hopes and her first and second attendants are Chazlyn Hinkins and Kembree Miller, respectively. The community is invited to watch the girls participate in the Heritage Days Rodeo on June 23 and 24.