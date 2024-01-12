2024 Emery County Candidates Declared

The 2024 election candidate declarations for Emery County have been released. For the seat of State House of Representative District 67, current Rep. Christine Watkins (Republican) is putting her name in for re-election. Running against her are Joe Christman (Democrat) and Thomas L. Hansen (Republican).

Senator David Hinkins (Republican) is running unopposed for re-election to his role, Utah State Senate District 26. For Utah House District 69, Davina Smith, Logan Monson and Lynn Jackson have all filed for election.

For the Emery County Commissioner seat, Dennis R. Worwood (Republican), Travis Bacon (Republican) and David H. Sebring (Republican) are in the running. This is for the seat currently held by Commissioner Lynn Sitterud, who is not seeking for re-election.

Kris Bell (Republican) is running unopposed for re-election of the Emery County Assessor’s seat. Similarly, Josie Stilson (Republican) has no competition in her campaign for re-election of Emery County Treasurer.

For the Emery School Board, McKenzie Guymon is running for re-election in district one, while Troy Winter and Benjamin Taney are vying for the same seat. In district two, current board member Tracey Johnson is running for the seat against Neal Peacock. Finally, for the school board district three, Todd Huntington is running unopposed for re-election.