Lady Spartans Fall to Carbon in Close Matchup *Photo Gallery*

On Thursday night, the Lady Dinos (11-4) visited the Spartan Center to face Emery (8-6) in the highly-anticipated crosstown rivalry matchup. It was an exciting game from the start, with both teams bringing the intensity and playing a tough game defensively.

The score was 45-40 in favor of the Carbon at the end of the third quarter. With two minutes left in the game, Katelyn Nielson made a terrific and-one play, bringing the Lady Spartans within three points. Madison Orth responded with a close jump shot on the other end for her tenth point of the quarter.

Kennadie Maughan would hit a turn-around jump shot for Emery, bringing the Black and Gold back within three. With a minute left in the game, after a couple trips to the line for Carbon, they led 63-57. Aliya Lester then made a nice layup down low for the Lady Spartans with 30 seconds remaining.

Emery would then play the foul game in hope of some missed free throws. With no such luck, the game was too far out of reach as the Lady Dinos would get the win in an amazingly entertaining game, 68-63.

For the Dinos, Amiah Timothy led the game in scoring with 23 points and five assists offensively. She added on eight rebounds, a steal and a block to keep her impressive senior year going. Orth had 12 points of her own, with four boards and two assists. She was an anchor on defense, stealing the ball away from Emery five times and getting a block.

Jacie Jensen had a great all-around game. She put up 16 points for the Lady Dinos to go with her seven boards, three assists and four steals. Kylan Sorenson was impressive in the paint, snagging up 12 rebounds and playing hard-nosed basketball down low. Bailey Johnson put up nine points for her squad with a steal.

For the Lady Spartans, Maughan was the scoring leader with 21 points and the game-high 60% shooting percentage. Maughan also had two blocks and six rebounds.

Nielson played a great game, scoring 16 points, including six at the free throw line. She also had eight boards and a steal for her team. Kali Jensen was everywhere during the game, making quite an impact. She ended the game with eight points, seven rebounds, three dimes and four steals.

Karleigh Stilson had nine points and four assists, also getting two steals and a block in the defensive end. Lester ended the game with seven points, a steal and a block.

The teams will see each other once more for the last game of the regular season on Feb. 6 at the Lady Dinos’ home court. Before that, Carbon will travel to Canyon View on Tuesday while Emery will be traveling to face North Sanpete that same day.