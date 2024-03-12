2024 Price City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshall

Price City Press Release

Price City recently announced that the Grand Marshall for the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Mark Jespersen. Jespersen had the following to share:

“It is an honor to be recognized by members of the community and nominated as the Grand Marshall this year. I grew up in Houston, Texas and have lived in Australia, Chicago and Hawaii before landing in SLC, where I attended the University of Utah. I am a transplant to Carbon County; however, my wife Amy Knott-Jespersen was raised in Price. We decided to move here from SLC 20 years ago to raise our own family. It is a decision that has shaped our lives and we have enjoyed the many great things about living in Price and the opportunities we’ve had.

Upon our arrival, we got involved with the planning, fundraising and construction of the Dino Mine Park and, ever since then, have been involved in various community minded organizations, boards and committees – working to make our community fun, inclusive and something to be proud of.

Twelve years ago, we purchased Bicyclewerks, now known as Altitude Cycle. About the same time, a new organization called NICA had been created in Utah as a mountain biking league for 7-12th graders. As a natural extension of the bike shop, we organized a team of three riders in 2016 and today we have grown to 40. The league was growing fast and needed a venue and trail system to compete in – naturally I thought Price could become a great destination and the Butch Cassidy trail system was built. Many people might recognize these races that come in the fall as over 3,000 people descend on Price to watch 1,200 riders compete.

It is our hope that Price and Carbon County continue to expand as a great destination as well as a great place to live.”

Mark will receive his award at the Price City Council Meeting March 13 and can be seen in the Parade March 16 at noon on Price City’s Main Street.