Tram Electric Ranks #1 Across North America

Press Release

In our world the consumption, conservation and generation of electricity is a constant concern and area of focus. Local company, Tram Electric, continually strives to make a positive impact to customers and communities in the name of quality and conservation. This is why they are passionate about participating in the Green Motor Initiative.

The Green Motor Initiative is part of a non-profit coalition between energy utility companies, EASA and the Green Motor Practices Group. The coalition identifies, verifies and promotes excellent motor service centers. These companies are committed to consistently producing repairs/rewinds that retain or improve reliability & efficiency, as well as reduce energy consumption across North America by providing in-house and on-site solutions.

When an electric motor is performing inefficiently, it consumes more energy. This would be comparable to the engine in your car; if it is running inefficiently, it is wasting fuel and getting poor gas mileage. Companies like Tram Electric restore & rewind electric motors to their originally manufactured efficiency values. This increases performance and integrity while reducing the amount of energy consumed by the motor.

Among all participating service centers across North America, the official results from 2023 were just released, and Tram Electric is once again the high-volume leader! This is no small accomplishment when you consider that Tram completed the year with more energy saved for their customers and communities across the United States and Canada, than any other company.

Electricity is all around us and the demand for it continues to grow. It is comforting to learn about initiatives like this that focus on efficiency and conservation of energy. It is empowering to know that across the continent, a local company is leading the charge and energizing us all to move forward. To learn more, visit www.TramElectric.com.