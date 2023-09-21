2nd Annual C.A.R.E. Family Field Day a Huge Success

The second annual C.A.R.E. Family Field Day was hosted on Monday, Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The field day took place at Washington Park in Price and had a plethora of fun for everyone.

Over 500 community members were hosted at this year’s field day, with 300 boxes of pizza distributed, courtesy of Little Caesars Pizza, Kiwanis of Price and Four Corners.

This year, the coalition focused heavily on not just bringing families and the community together, but also encouraging family bonding at each activity station that was present. In order to achieve this goal, each family that was in attendance was given tickets to use as a family unit at each inflatable station.

“Family bonding is one of the most important prevention factors in a child’s environment,” the coalition shared. “Prevention starts when you start talking with, and listening to, your child. Help your child make good choices and good friends. Spend quality time with your children and teach them different ways to keep themselves and their growing brains healthy.”

The coalition stated that prevention begins with parents, guardians and other adults that are involved with the youth.

The C.A.R.E. Coalition shared that the day was a raging success and that there were many people to thank. Partnerships for the event included Utah State University Extension, Little Caesars, Four Corners, Price City, Marketing Elevated and Emery Telcom.

“We have to also thank our amazing set up and tear down crew and volunteers,” said the coalition. “We are so grateful for the support we received and we look forward to seeing you all at our next community connections event in October.”