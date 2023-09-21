Lady Dinos Lose Footing

Carbon welcomed Juab to its court on Tuesday afternoon for a conference matchup that ended in a very similar fashion to their previous battle against Richfield last week.

Unfortunately, the Lady Dinos were unable to find secure footing throughout the match and ultimately fell to Juab, 6-0. The Lady Wasps swarmed Carbon in all three sets of singles, and kept up the assault through the doubles matches.

The Lady Dinos (4-9) will have a quick turnaround this week when they travel to Delta on Thursday for a conference match at 3:30 p.m.