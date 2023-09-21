BEAR is Back

The economic development partners of both Carbon and Emery counties are bringing back the monthly Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) meetings. These meetings will aim to aid local businesses in their expansion and retention efforts.

The BEAR general meetings will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month at the USU Eastern campus in the Alumni Room of the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., lasting one hour.

“September’s BEAR meeting promises to be an important one for networking and exploring new avenues for business development and resources,” BEAR spearheads shared. “We will be introducing Roger Koyle and Jessie Lobato in their new roles in support of businesses in our community.”

Koyle is the new Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Regional Director for Carbon and Emery counties and is known to be actively engaged in supporting the business community as the new Custom Fit Regional Manager for not only Carbon and Emery, but Grand and San Juan counties as well.

With over 20 years of private business ownership experience, Koyle has consulted businesses part-time with the SBDC since 2014 and has assisted over 400 entrepreneurs in getting their businesses running and establishing LLCs.

Koyle has assisted the community further by bringing the Wildcat Fund to the area, which helps early-stage businesses obtain a grant of up to $3,000. The first local recipient was recently awarded, with the second and third due soon.

Lobato is a novice in the business community as well, and is an expert in her new role as the Regional Manager with Utah Apex Accelerator. There are many that may have dealt with Lobato previously in her role at Custom Fit. She was credited as the perfect candidate for her new position with Apex, bringing a number of tools in her belt.

“Come join us at this monthly BEAR meeting and learn what tools, resources, and connections are available to you or someone you might know who needs a little help, support, or even a good sounding board,” BEAR runners concluded.