Emery Wins 14th Straight

ETV News Stock Photo by Scottie Draper

The undefeated Lady Spartans extended their win streak to 14 with a victory over North Sanpete on Thursday night. The Lady Hawks put up a fight on their home court, but Emery prevailed to keep its perfect record.

It was a back-and-forth game as the teams traded blows. North Sanpete struck first with a narrow 25-23 victory in the first set. The Lady Hawks followed that up with a 28-26 win in the second.

The Lady Spartans responded in a big way in the third, taking the set 25-18. They carried that momentum into the fourth with another victory, 25-20.

Tied at 2-2, the teams fought to take the final set and the region victory. The Lady Spartans shut the door with a 15-10 set to win the game 3-2.

Emery (14-0, 4-0 Region 12) will be on the road next week. The Lady Spartans will take on Canyon View (9-3, 3-1 Region 12) on Tuesday before traveling to Price to face Carbon (9-1, 4-0 Region 12) on Thursday.