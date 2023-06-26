4-Hers Explore a New Direction

4-H participants from Carbon and Emery counties enjoyed a day camp on June 14 at the Emery County Aquatic Center. The event was pirate themed and involved swimming, boat races, crafts, treats and more.

Those in attendance also took time to serve as they made blankets to be donated to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. Attendees made 10 blankets, which patrol deputies will have in their vehicles to gift to children in times of crisis.

“Our amazing teen council and summer interns did a great job leading our teams throughout the day,” USU Extension in Emery County shared. “Thanks to everyone who made our day camp successful.”