4 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized for COVID-19 Complications

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that four regional residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. That includes two Carbon County residents and two Grand County residents.

Thursday’s report states that there are 29 active cases of the virus, including 10 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and 14 in Grand County. In the past three days, Carbon County has recorded seven new cases of the virus while Grand County has had 10. Emery County has had no confirmed cases of the virus in that time frame.

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues throughout Southeast Utah. According to the health department, 15,565 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

With this data, Carbon and Grand counties are in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County remains in the low level.