Price City Council Hears Plea of Firework Use, Approves Restriction Ordinance

During the public comment portion of the Price City Council meeting hosted on Wednesday, the owners of Kaboom Baby Fireworks approached the council.

The owners, a married duo, began by thanking the firefighters for their continued efforts for what is plaguing Utah. The husband of the duo remarked that as an ex-firefighter, he understands the trials and tribulations of what they are going through.

The duo are locals and did their first test run of the firework business over New Year’s last year in Sutherlands’ parking lot. They are the only mom and pop shop for firework retail in Price and wished to speak about the ban of fireworks. Beginning the business took a lot of time and effort. They put in countless hours, their entire life savings, all in the hopes of pursuing their passion.

A suggestion of a compromise was then given, stating that instead of a ban, perhaps there could be a designated area to discharge fireworks safely. If able, it was suggested that maybe the Price City Fire Department could provide additional resources.

Consequently, the topic of approving an ordinance restricting the discharge of fireworks within the municipal boundaries of Price City was an agenda item for the evening’s meeting. Councilwoman Terry Willis began by thanking the owners of Kaboom Baby Fireworks and said their type of business weighs heavy on such a decision, knowing those that sell fireworks will be impacted.

Councilwoman Willis explained that they have reviewed the least restrictive ways over and over again and have discussed places in the past, but they have run out of options.

She also explained that they have not had a business come forward and offer their property. The city parks are also not safe options as there is an abundance of trees and other greenery in the areas. Councilman Willis said that if there is a place they knew would work, it would be possible, but at this point, they acknowledged that no matter the decision made, it would be difficult.

After much conservation regarding the ordinance and any possibilities that may not have been exhausted, the council ultimately approved the ordinance to restrict fireworks within city limits. This will be effective immediately and remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021 unless rescinded by the city council prior to that time and date.