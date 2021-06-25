Storms Impede Fire Suppression Repair for Bennion Creek Fire

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 94% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: Rain in the fire area on Thursday impeded the crew’s work on fire line suppression repair. The work on the fire area overall remains at 70%. A reconnaissance flight was flown on Thursday to assess progress on the fire overall as well as to observe areas of heat on the western edge of the fire. A contingency plan has been developed by the team to address this western portion of the fire in the event that fire activity were to increase. This area is difficult to have crews on the ground as it is steep and inaccessible. Minimal fire activity was observed on all other flanks of the fire.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire and work toward finishing to secure fire line. Work will continue on Friday to repair hand line as well as dozer and excavator lines.

Weather: Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated over the fire area through Saturday. These storms are anticipated mainly in the afternoon and evening the next two days. Strong outflow winds around these showers are possible. Be aware that flash flooding is possible in drainages and burn scar area. Friday’s temperatures are anticipated to reach 72° and humidity levels will reach a low of 35%.

Resources: A total of 72 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include one hand crew, two helicopters, four engines and two excavators.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: On Friday morning, Stage 2 Fire Restrictions went into effect on many state and Utah BLM lands as well as on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/.

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 is managing the fire.