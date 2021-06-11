41% Containment for the Bennion Creek Fire

Press Release

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,329 acres, 41% containment. Began June 4, 2021

Update: There was no additional growth on the Bennion Creek Fire; the acreage remains at 8,329 acres. Containment on the fire is now up to 41%. The containment is along and west of Starvation Road, as well as the entire spot east of the road. A printable version of Friday’s fire map may be found here: https://tinyurl.com/27vp38fe.

Crews will continue work on the southeastern flank of the fire, progressing in the high country. They will be mopping up and securing fireline with crews coming from both the northern and southern corner of the fire. Firefighters will continue to secure fire line perimeter and cold trail areas of heat on the northern fire edge. Crews will work on the southeastern corner of the fire, securing additional fire line that is not yet contained along Starvation Road. On the western edge of the fire and on the spot fire east of Starvation Road, crews will begin fireline suppression repair work on Friday.

As a reminder, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are now effect on the Manti-La Sal Forest.

Weather: A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the fire through Sunday evening. Dry thunderstorms are expected on the fire area on Friday. The highest potential for these storms on Friday is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. These storms will bring gusty outflow winds of 30-40 mph with potential gusts of up to 60 mph. A slight chance of downpours from these storms may produce burn scar debris flow from heavier thunderstorms.

Resources: A total of 283 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include 10 hand crews, five helicopters, 14 engines and two dozers.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Evacuations: There are currently no mandatory evacuations for the fire.

Restrictions: There are fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction is now in effect on the Manti-La Sal. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/.

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 is managing the fire.