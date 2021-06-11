Bear Fire Reaches 59% Containment

The Bear Fire is currently mapped at 12,170 acres and is 59% contained, according to a report from Utah Fire Info on Friday morning.

On Thursday, firefighters worked to blacken line in Hardscrabble Canyon, first laying hose up a ridgeline, then starting to carefully fire off that line, securing containment behind the town of Helper.

“Increased winds yesterday afternoon tested containment lines around the fire, and firefighters were pleased to see no spread outside of lines,” Utah Fire Info shared. “However, a few isolated heat sources were revealed close enough to lines to cause concern. Firefighters on the ground and in the air remained alert to hot spots, extinguishing them as they found them.”

Crews plan to continue mopping up and cold trailing lines throughout Friday. It was reported that additional burning is possible in Hardscrabble Canyon, should conditions permit.