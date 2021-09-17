5 COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Thursday evening that five regional residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. All five of these patients are Carbon County residents.

Thursday’s report also announced 83 new cases of the virus in the past three days. This includes 54 in Carbon County, 23 in Emery County and six in Grand County.

In total, there are 155 active cases throughout the region with 99 in Carbon County, 41 in Emery County and 15 in Grand County. Each county remains in the high transmission level for the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has recorded 37 regional deaths due to complications from the virus. This includes 21 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

While vaccine distribution has slowed in the area, it still remains a priority for the health department. There have been 17,318 regional residents fully vaccinated while 17,924 have received their first dose.