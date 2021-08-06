Fun Special Needs Luau Grows Every Year

By Julie Johansen

Many sponsors and donations made a fun afternoon for about 400 friends and family of those with special needs on Wednesday at the aquatic center in Castle Dale.

The fourth annual Special Little Luau included dinner, games, vendors and swimming, all free of charge for these lucky people. Participants came from surrounding cities and counties to enjoy the festivities.

Pony rides, cake walks and snow cones were all part of the activities planned by Autumn Arrien and Lindsey Torgersen.

Sponsors and donations were made by Castle Dale City, Castle Dale Fire Department, Emery County Recreation, Emery Telcom, Emery County Travel Bureau, Emery County Aquatic Center, Magnuson Lumber, Maverik, Screen Tech, Todd Hinkins, Chef Lane Justice, Castle Dale City Mayor Van Wagoner and Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson.

The Miss Emery County Royalty members were on hand all afternoon to greet the participants and add to the excitement.