8 Southeast Utah Residents Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that eight regional residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. All eight patients are from Carbon County.

In the past four days, Carbon County has tallied 11 new cases of the virus. Emery County has recorded four while Grand County has had three. Currently, there are 50 active cases in Carbon County, 11 in Emery County and six in Grand County.

While the health department continues to track active cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. To date, 15,840 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 15,985 have received their first dose.

Of the eligible population, Carbon County has 43.49% fully vaccinated. Emery County sits at 41.41% while Grand County is at 59.10%. With this data, Carbon County remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19. Emery and Grand counties are in the moderate level.