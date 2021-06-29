Navy 14U Competes at Black Diamond Tournament *Photo Gallery*

The Navy 14U Eastern Utah team took part in Black Diamond Tournament this past weekend. The squad suffered a loss in the first game and was sent to the loser’s bracket.

Eastern Utah regrouped on Friday with a win to advance to Saturday. The team won its first game in the morning, but then fell in the second game, which eliminated the group from the tournament.

“It’s a dang good group of kids,” said head coach Mike Howell. “They are good ball players.”

The end of the Black Diamond Tournament marks the conclusion to the All-Stars’ season. “They all deserve to be an All-Star,” concluded Howell.