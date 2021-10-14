9th Ranked Lady Eagles Dedicate Win to Injured Cpl. Wyatt Wilson

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

An impressive home crowd gathered inside the BDAC Friday night as the 9th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team faced Colorado Northwestern (CNCC). The victory on the court was not as significant as the victory by the community members who came to support the family of Cpl. Wyatt Wilson of whom the game was dedicated to.

The Lady Eagles’ entire squad stepped onto the court in a sweeping defeat of the Spartans 25-6, 25-12 and 25-15. Fifteen kills were spread across three leaders as Alyssa Simmons , Sammy Perry and Sophia Anderson each contributed five kills each on the night. Powerful serving by the Lady Eagles prevented any generation of offense by CNCC, which was led by setter Ashlee McUne, who had a career high eight service aces on the night. Lindsey Otero put up two blocks and freshman setter Makenna Blanc had eight assists in organizing the offensive attack. Emma Ricks also earned a career high six service aces in addition to seventeen digs defensively.

“Every win takes our entire team, but to have all of our players come in and maintain the lead, we couldn’t be happier as a coaching staff,” said head coach Danielle Jensen

Perhaps the energy in the air Friday evening was the appreciation for the red, white and blue as the USU Eastern volleyball team, athletic department, fans and community came together to support a local hero who remains hospitalized with critical injuries sustained by the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. Cpl. Wyatt Wilson is on the road to recovery in a hospital, away from home, and the Lady Eagles wish him and his family a quick and full recovery.

“Better than getting that win was the patriotism we felt as we honored Wyatt and his service to our country. We couldn’t play this game or enjoy so many other things without people like him. We, as a team, are grateful for that sacrifice,” added Jensen.

The Lady Eagles (14-7, 3-2) will compete in their final home games of the season this week as they take on the College of Southern Nevada (4-12, 1-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. This will be their “Dig Pink Night” in which they will dedicate the game to Jordan Ricks-Hanks (sister of libero Emma Ricks ), a new mother who is currently battling stage 4 cancer that has spread to her vital organ.

Then, on Saturday, USU Eastern will celebrate their seniors who will play their final game inside the BDAC against No. 8 Snow College (19-4, 2-2) in an all-important Scenic West matchup at 1 p.m.