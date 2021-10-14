Lynnette Powell Wakefield passed away peacefully October 11th, 2021. She now joins her husband, sister, parents, and many other family and friends in her new Heavenly Home. Born on October 11th, 1945 to Stanley and Clara Powell, she was the youngest of three children. She was raised in Price, Utah and met her eternal companion, Wendell, at a college class. A conversation that got started in that class resulted in being married for eternity in the Manti, Utah temple on August 25th, 1965. After moving different times for work, Lynnette and Wendell decided to call Roswell their home (49 years) and loved their decision to raise their family here.

Lynnette was an amazing mother and grandmother. Anyone who came into her home was immediately welcomed like family. She always made sure the fridge and cupboards were full so that no one left her house hungry or wanting. She was a very talented woman who played the organ and piano for Church and for fun. She was also a talented artist who put that talent aside to make sure she had enough time for her kids. She loved books and even compiled a library at one time to try and share that love with others. She made sure her children had the opportunities to learn music, how to cook, sew, and so many other things, but most importantly, she taught her kids about Jesus Christ and how He makes it possible for families to be together forever.

When it came to her grandkids, there could not be a better grandmother! Lynnette’s grandchildren will always cherish the memories of playing games with her. She was willing to drop anything to play a board game or card game with her grandchildren (even the never-ending Uno-attack). She held art “classes” on her back porch to teach them how to paint on canvas. Her “ice-cream” freezer was a favorite and family would gather each Sunday night to have root-beer floats or get a treat from the “ice-cream” freezer. In her final days she expressed her hope that this is something that could continue so her children and grandchildren could always have time together.

Lynnette was an extremely strong woman. Having undergone double knee replacement surgery, shoulder surgeries, and seven back surgeries, she always pushed through and taught us that nothing is too hard. At the end she decided that she had done all that she needed to do here on earth, and she would be a better help to her family as an angel watching over them. She wished to be free from the pain and she received that wish as her birthday began.

Lynnette is survived by her six children and their spouses: Wendolyn and Phil Davis, Perry and Lauriann Wakefield, LaMond and Melody Wakefield, Janelle and Gareth Hansen, JoLynne and Michael Gordon, Jayton and Elizabeth Wakefield. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and by her brother and his spouse: Kent and Raelene Powell.