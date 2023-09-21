A Back-and-Forth Affair

Emery played host to Richfield for a region matchup on Tuesday afternoon. After suffering its only two losses so far this season, the Lady Spartans were looking to rebound on their home court.

Emery worked to set the tone early with a 25-18 win in the first set. The visiting Wildcats would not go away easily, however, and fought for a second set win, 26-24.

The Lady Spartans made easy work of the third set, taking the 25-14 victory. Richfield came clawing back with another 26-24 win in the fourth to tie things up at 2-2.

The Lady Spartans protected their home court in the fifth, shutting the door on Richfield with a 15-4 win. The Black and Gold gave fans something to cheer for as they walked away with the 3-2 victory.

Emery (15-2, 5-2 Region 12) will be on their road for their next region matchup on Thursday. The team will take on Delta (8-7, 3-4 Region 12) at 6:30 p.m.