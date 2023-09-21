Manti Blanks Lady Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Spartans made the trek to Manti on Tuesday for a region game. They were looking for their first win of the season during the matchup.

Manti came rushing out of the gate with six goals in the first half. Emery worked to get on the board, but was not able to find an opening. The Templars added four more goals in the second to take the game 10-0.

Emery (0-12, 0-10 Region 12) will look for its first win against North Sanpete (3-9, 1-9 Region 12) on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. in Castle Dale.