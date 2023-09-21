Emery County Commissioners Learn the Hazards of Too Much Blue Light

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for their regularly scheduled meeting. Selina Hardman, Department of Motor Vehicles technician and deputy assessor, gave the Safety Minute Presentation about the dangers of too much blue light.

Hardman spoke about eye health hazards that blue light can cause. She also included the emotional dangers. Some remedies included making sure your screens are at eye level and taking breaks every 20 minutes to rest your eyes and mind from the blue lights of the screens.

No safety Visa gift cards were awarded as the record of days without loss time accidents has been interrupted. Tax abatements were then approved for veteran, blind and homeowners over the age of 65 with an income of less than $36,000. Low income abatements were also approved for citizens with extreme hardships and disabilities. The Board of Equalizations has been listening to citizens needing help with the increased taxes, but will now be closed. Changes for the board were also approved.

Southeastern Utah Livestock Show exhibitors and leaders then thanked the commissioners for their support of their show. They explained that the show had over 300 participants and 500 animals shown. They also explained that the population of Ferron more than doubles for the four days of the show with people from out of town.

A contract with John Deere for the rental of a dump truck needed for emergency watershed flood projects was ratified. It was announced that the Road #216 project to Jurassic Park Monument has been postponed as they hope to find some federal funds. It was also stated that the distance keeps changing and cost has raised considerably.

Emery County’s Beer Tax funds annual report was approved. The funds are received from the State of Utah and are used for DUI overtime shifts and incarceration costs from alcohol-related offenses.

Modifications on the contract for law enforcement between the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Emery County Sheriff’s Office stated how much money can be billed for 2023. This is a five-year contract, which began in 2020.

An ordinance providing for a recorder appeal process, which was drafted by Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen and reviewed by recorder Josie Stilson, was approved.

The disbursement of Rural County Grant funds was announced. It will be used for economic development, young entrepreneurs, research center projects and board meetings. An agreement between Emery County Travel Bureau and YESCO for billboard advertising in Green River was approved. These two billboards will advertise all of Emery County, including the new brand, “Life Energized.”

A new contract between Emery County Weed and the BLM for noxious weed control from Sept. 5, 2023 through Sept. 4, 2024 was approved.