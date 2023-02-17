A Finale to Remember

Before the regular season finale, the Pirates honored its senior class, including Bridjer Meadows, Emily Roundy, Abby Erwin, Kassidy Lehnhoff, Taylor Burns,Travis Hales and Erick Aguilera. Principal Kayce Fluckey added, “they are small but mighty.” Then, it was time to face the Dragons of De Beque (Colorado).

It was an intense battle between the two teams as they continuously traded buckets. This one would come down to the very end as the Pirates fought off the Dragons to win the finale 49-48.

Luis Hernandez led Green River with 14 points followed by B. Meadows with 11 points. Ryker Meadows hit two three-pointers and finished with nine points while Hoyt Hunt added six, Raul Mendoza added five and Joe Vollmer added four.

The Pirates (10-14, 2-6) will now await the final RPI standings for the details of their first playoff game. Check back with ETV News for more information.